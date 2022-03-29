By Dulce Aguirre, The Catholic Sun

As St. Matthew’s students prayed in Mass, a surprise was waiting for them! On Wednesday, March 23, principal Christine Tax announced after Mass that all the children (grades kindergarten to 8th grade) from St. Matthew’s Catholic School received free bikes thanks to Bob’s Free Bikes as well as ABC 15’s bike drives. Overall 130 bikes were donated to the school.

To keep everyone safe, the Injury Health Prevention Department of the Phoenix Children’s Hospital provided free helmets and safety training.

With their fitted helmets and new bikes, students participated in a bike rodeo in the school courtyard, which had been transformed into a small obstacle course.

Teachers, volunteers from Bob’s Free Bikes, the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, students, and parents worked together to make a memorable event.

When Bob was 13, he received a free bike, but already having owned one, he decided to gift the bike to another boy that did not have one. He remembers the boy jumping up and down with excitement because it was his first bike. That moment marked his life.

Bob’s Free Bikes began in 2016 as a non-profit organization that gives children free bikes. All the bikes are donated, cleaned, and fixed by a group of volunteers in the organization. Last year they were able to give away 802 bikes.

The expressions on a few of the mothers’ faces expressed what words could not. One mom said that she was astounded. Another said that it was such a blessing. Another said that it was going to be her child’s first bike ever.

Even though we find ourselves among much adversity in our world, we can still marvel at all the greatness, generosity, kindness, and love that is around us.