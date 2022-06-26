Most Rev. Thomas J. Olmsted, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Phoenix, welcomed Rev. Andrew McNair, Chaplain for the African American Community, along with members of the African American and Black Catholic community at the 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 26, at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix.

Bishop Olmsted was pleased to announce the establishment of a new mission for the pastoral care and evangelization of African Americans and Black Catholics.

St. Josephine Bakhita Mission will hold events and Masses at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 809 S. 7th Street, Phoenix, under the leadership of Fr. McNair as its administrator. Please join us in giving thanks to God for the leadership of Fr. McNair and the faith of this continually growing community in the Diocese of Phoenix. Read more about this historic announcement in this Wednesday’s edition of the Catholic Sun e-newsletter.

Sign up to receive the newsletter:









Sign Me Up