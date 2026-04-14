Three young people at Adobe Mountain School Juvenile Detention in Phoenix were baptized by Bishop John Dolan on Tuesday (April 14), and four others received additional sacraments of initiation. Fr. Andres Arango, Vicar for Human Dignity, and Cpt. Fr. Estevan Wetzel, chaplain for the Army National Guard and director of Prison Ministry and Restorative Justice — a branch of the Diocese of Phoenix’s Office for Human Dignity — were also in attendance. Three seminarians from the local Nazareth Seminary played music during the liturgy.

“The baptisms were full immersion, and of the seven kids five are boys and two are girls, all between the ages of 14-17,” said Ted Ebner, coordinator of Prison Ministry and Restorative Justice. “All the kids were allowed to invite family members.”

The Prison Ministry and Restorative Justice team also ministers to men and women in 14 prisons and jails throughout the diocese in addition to Adobe, the only juvenile facility in the state. Partnering with employees of Adobe, one of whom is a chaplain, and a team of volunteers, Ebner teaches classes to connect with young people and introduce them to Jesus.

“On Tuesday nights I teach a class on Catholicism at the detention center. If the kids chose to take it further with sacraments we enroll them in an additional Friday afternoon class with the seminarians as teachers,” continued Ebner.

Cpt. Fr. Wetzel also provides the sacrament of confession throughout the month.

“After receiving the sacraments they continue with my Tuesday night classes as well,” said Ebner. “Upon graduating from Adobe, we always provide a ‘Lady of Guadalupe’ framed picture for their room when they return home, and of course a rosary.

“Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Jude provide a lot of assistance for us in the juvenile world. When we combine that with the Holy Spirit and the strong desire for the truth by our kids, we get tremendous results.”

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