The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) in Phoenix — whose mission to those in Arizona experiencing hunger and homelessness goes far beyond sharing a meal, clothing or paying a bill — is marking 80 years of local service this month at the church where it all began: the historic St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix.

Comprised of lay Catholics, SVDP operates via conferences, which are local parish-level groups, though the help of individual members and volunteers called Vincentians. The Phoenix Council, which supports over 80 conferences across central and northern Arizona, will celebrate with its hundreds of Vincentians and the public during a series of events the weekend of April 25-26 at St. Mary’s Basilica.

“It’s not just celebrating an organization, but [witnessing] to Catholics and the world at large that small fidelity can grow into something much bigger than the people who founded this ever imagined,” said basilica rector Fr. Fernando Camou.

The weekend will start with a Vigil Mass celebrated by Bishop John Dolan at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25. Bishop Dolan will also offer a blessing for the society’s Phoenix Council members present, thanking them for their dedication and commitment.

“We really hope that many people can come to that Mass to be recognized and blessed by the bishop, [and] to commemorate the fact that they are a part of this global society,” added Fr. Camou.

That evening, following Mass, the Phoenix Council and the Diocese will host a private gathering honoring the Vincentians.

On Sunday, April 26, after each parish Mass, Vincentians from throughout the diocese of Phoenix will take part in a special ministry fair for the public at the Virginia G. Piper Plaza adjacent to St. Mary’s Basilica. It will include booths and numerous pieces of information and children’s activities.

“We want people to know about the vastness of St. Vincent de Paul and how we’re always looking for volunteers to help us carry that out. At our center here in Phoenix, we have 16,000 people a year who volunteer at different things all over. It is amazing,” said Phoenix Council First Vice President Mary Ann Hunter.

Sunday Masses start at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. The fair hours will be 8-9 a.m.; 10-11:30 a.m.; and 12:30-1:30 p.m., also on Sunday.

Humble beginnings

April 26 is also Ozanam Sunday, commemorating the worldwide society’s founding nearly 200 years ago.

Typically the last Sunday in April, Ozanam Sunday recalls the actions of Bl. Frederic Ozanam — a 20-year-old student at The Sorbonne, a Paris university — and five of his fellow students on April 23, 1833. A practicing Catholic, Ozanam had become appalled at conditions in Paris at the time. There was political, social, religious and economic turmoil, and during a student gathering one day, a fellow student told Ozanam that while the Catholic Church had done much good work, he could not see what good it was doing at the present time. Ozanam ran with the challenge, inviting his five colleagues to a meeting, where they founded a “Conference of Charity” to help the poor.

The Catholic lay organization was intended to help its members increase in holiness by lovingly serving those in need.

The group named itself the “Society of St. Vincent de Paul” after the saint known for his work among those in need. It soon began working with a member of the Daughters of Charity, Sr. Rosalie Rendu, who oversaw distribution of aid to one of Paris’s poorest areas. The original group Ozanam formed, comprised of his five colleagues and Sr. Rosalie, grew within just a few years to 600 individuals serving 15 other cities and towns in France.

Word of the society’s work spread, and 12 years later, on Nov. 20, 1845, Fr. Ambrose Heim, a priest in the Archdiocese of St. Louis known for his zeal for the poor and the establishment of a credit union for low-wage earners, was named spiritual adviser to the first U.S. council of the society in St. Louis. The council was based at the city’s Basilica of St. Louis.

A century later, Tommy Johnstone, a New Yorker living in Phoenix who was familiar with the society, helped form what became Arizona’s first council. Johnstone recruited four other Catholic young men, and with the help of Fr. Louis Shoen, OFM, the pastor of what was then St. Mary’s Church in Phoenix, the group met for the first time on April 26, 1946.

“It started with five gentlemen who wanted to do something to tackle poverty, [which] was happening in Arizona at the time,” Hunter said.

Then within the Diocese of Tucson, St. Mary’s became part the Diocese of Phoenix when it was established in 1969. It was elevated to a minor basilica by Pope St. John Paul II in 1985.

Explosive growth

The Phoenix Council’s growth has been almost unparalleled across the United States.

Now one of the global Society’s largest councils in the world, St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix is home to more than 2,000 Vincentians, and serves 2.5 million meals a year, according to its website. The organization provide $8.2 million in rent and utility assistance to help people avoid eviction and homelessness. Its four charity dining rooms serve thousands daily, while food boxes are delivered to hungry families. Three interim housing facilities and one emergency shelter serve the homeless.

A dozen thrift stores also operate throughout the state.

Additionally, a total of 17,634 visits take place annually at St. Vincent de Paul’s medical and dental clinics, and center for family wellness.

This array of services is administered using a structure mirrored throughout the international organization

The council helps each conference develop its spiritual life, increase services and diversify activities. The council also can create new conferences, help expand existing ones, support training, establish relationships between Vincentians and drive collaboration with other organizations.

With all the thousands served across so many platforms over a broad geographical area, one constant defines the society’s mission: Seeing Christ in the face of every person in need.

It seeks to focus on each individual; one at a time.

“We cannot save the world, but we can help the person in front of us. The people God has put in front of us,” said Cande de Leon, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix’s chief mission engagement officer, whose role includes leading capital campaigns, annual appeals and promoting the organization’s programs.

Igniting faith

When a Vincentian helps someone, the individual receives much more than a meal or a utility bill payment, but connection to an entire network of people who will pray for them.

“It’s this idea of sharing not out of pity, but of love for a brother or sister,” de Leon explained. “We look at them and say, ‘Hey, that could be us.’ It’s very relational.”

During home visits, Hunter said, Vincentians team up in pairs and always pray prior to meeting with someone.

Divine providence is always at work, she said, citing a pair of recent examples.

“My partner and I visited two [separate] homes on the same day. Both ladies had been through traumatic life experiences. They were sharing with us what had happened. We helped them pay their April rent. We were able to bring them food and toiletries. At the end of a visit, we always ask, ‘May we pray with you?’ And they both said ‘yes.’ We prayed for their needs. Both of them broke down in tears,” she recalled.

“Our whole premise is that we want to see the face of Christ in them, but we also want them to see the face of Christ in us,” Hunter explained.

Doing so takes a relational interaction well beyond handing someone a food box or a check.

“I had no idea until I became a priest working with Vincentians how they really operate person-to-person, neighbor-to-neighbor, in Christ’s name,” Fr. Camou said.

“I’ve seen how it ignites the faith, hope and love, and capacities of Catholics who serve as Vincentians. And I see how it’s transformed the lives of people who have been abandoned, who have gotten very ill and have no support system, who have gone into a financial crisis or addiction, and everyone seems to reject them except the Vincentians.”

Attending one of this month’s basilica events may be the perfect way to join and impact someone’s life.

“St. Vincent de Paul doesn’t just show up from a distance but face-to-face,” said Fr. Camou.

“It’s transformational.”