Three Catholic leaders in the Diocese of Phoenix were recognized Wednesday evening as nominees for the 35th Annual ATHENA Awards.

The Greater Phoenix Chamber’s ATHENA Awards program recognizes and celebrates the achievements of businesswomen across the Greater Phoenix region. The ATHENA Award, an internationally prized honor, recognizes women who demonstrate excellence in professional leadership, community service, and mentorship of future leaders.

The nominees for the 35thAnnual ATHENA Awards, which will be presented this fall, include:

Their nomination demonstrates the support and acknowledgement of their peers, as well as recognition of their professional success, leadership within the Phoenix community, and their commitment to providing opportunities for women.

Most Rev. John P. Dolan and Rev. Frederick J. Adamson joined Chavira, Padberg, and Villalobos in celebrating their nomination and offering their congratulations.