Bishop John Dolan congratulates Nancy Padberg and her husband after she is nominated for a 2022 ATHENA Award.

Three Catholic leaders in the Diocese of Phoenix were recognized Wednesday evening as nominees for the 35th Annual ATHENA Awards.

The Greater Phoenix Chamber’s ATHENA Awards program recognizes and celebrates the achievements of businesswomen across the Greater Phoenix region. The ATHENA Award, an internationally prized honor, recognizes women who demonstrate excellence in professional leadership, community service, and mentorship of future leaders.

The nominees for the 35thAnnual ATHENA Awards, which will be presented this fall, include:

Their nomination demonstrates the support and acknowledgement of their peers, as well as recognition of their professional success, leadership within the Phoenix community, and their commitment to providing opportunities for women.

Most Rev. John P. Dolan and Rev. Frederick J. Adamson joined Chavira, Padberg, and Villalobos in celebrating their nomination and offering their congratulations.

Dr. Maria Chavira, Ph.D., poses with her husband Deacon Dr. Billy Chavira, son Matthew, and (left to right) Fr. Fred Adamson, Bishop John Dolan, and Fr. John Muir after being nominated for an ATHENA Award in August 2022.
Nancy Padberg and Mònica Villalobos pose with Fr. Fred Adamson after being nominated for 2022 ATHENA Awards.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR