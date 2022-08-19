The grant program helps Arizona’s Catholic schools obtain tools and training to better serve students with special education needs

PHOENIX – The Matthew 19:14 Project has opened their bi-annual grant cycle to provide much needed funding for support and professional development addressing special education needs among the staff of Catholic schools across the state of Arizona.

“Our grant program is designed to help schools better accommodate current students with physical and intellectual disabilities and to make sure they are prepared for future students in need of support and services,” says Lisa Fischer, founder and president of The Matthew 19:14 Project. “Our goal is to create learning environments that help all students be successful in their educational journey.”

Fischer started The Matthew 19:14 Project, formerly the Arizona Catholic Schools Disability Fund, in 2014, after meeting with the Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools superintendent to address the need for special education services in the Valley’s Catholic schools. Fischer, who is deaf, is aware of the impact inaccessibility in education can create after being turned away from St. Francis Xavier School as a child due to lack of accommodations.

The Fall 2022 mini-grant focuses on building the capacity of the knowledge and skills of

school staff to better meet the needs of the exceptional learner and can help schools secure funding toward professional development classes, certifications, and qualified service provider or consultant fees. Schools are eligible for up to $1,000 per teacher, with a maximum award limit of $5,000 per school. Applications for the grant program can be requested by email at matthew1914project@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is Oct. 12, 2022.

Teachers and administration interested in learning more about the Fall 2022 mini-grant cycle are invited to attend an information Zoom meeting taking place Sept. 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about the application process. To register for the meeting, contact Mary Brownell at marybrownell0418@gmail.com.

The organization approved a total of 26 applications in the Spring 2022 mini-grant cycle. Those applications covered 18 different Catholic schools and totaled $17,615. Funds from that cycle were used to secure professional development opportunities along with sensory kits, standing desks for those with needs for flexible seating options, noise reduction headphones and more.

For more information about The Matthew 19:14 Project, visit https://matthew1914project.org.

About The Matthew 19:14 Project:

The Matthew 19:14 Project is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide Catholic schools in Arizona with the funding, support and resources they need to properly accommodate and serve students with special needs. To learn more about The Matthew 19:14 Project, visit https://matthew1914project.org.