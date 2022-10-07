By Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis appointed several recently created cardinals to be members of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia, the Vatican announced.

Among the new appointments announced by the Vatican Oct. 7 was Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of San Diego, who will serve as a member of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life as well as the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

Cardinal McElroy was among the 20 prelates welcomed into the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis Aug. 27.

English Cardinal Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, was named a member of the dicasteries for Evangelization, for Bishops and for Culture and Education.

The pope named Korean Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, prefect of the Dicastery for Clergy, as a member of the dicasteries for Evangelization, for Bishops and for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Pope Francis also appointed new members to the following dicasteries:

Dicastery for Evangelization: Cardinals Filipe Neri Ferrão of Goa, India; and Giorgio Marengo, apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Dicastery for Bishops: Cardinals Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, France; and Oscar Cantoni of Como, Italy.

Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life: Cardinals Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, president of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State; Leonardo Ulrich Steiner of Manaus, Brazil; and Virgílio do Carmo da Silva of Dili, East Timor.

Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life: Cardinals Peter Ebere Okpaleke of Ekwulobia, Nigeria; and William Goh Seng Chye of Singapore.

Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity: Cardinals Paulo Cezar Costa of Brasília, Brazil; and Richard Kuuia Baawobr of Wa, Ghana.

Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development: Cardinal Anthony Poola of Hyderabad, India.

Pontifical Commission for Latin America: Cardinals Paulo Cezar Costa of Brasília, Brazil; and Adalberto Martínez Flores of Asunción, Paraguay.