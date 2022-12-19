By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The day after he turned 86, Pope Francis met with volunteers, family members and children receiving care from a Vatican pediatric clinic.

The group of children receiving assistance from the Vatican’s St. Martha Dispensary, a maternal and pediatric clinic, were treated to a show by circus performers in the Vatican’s Paul VI hall Dec. 18, and to a large white sheet cake adorned with one tall candle.

The pope thanked his guests for their visit and for a “day of joy that helps us prepare for Christmas.”

He also reminded everyone to not forget to pray for the children of Ukraine — “so many children who suffer because of war and they suffer also in other places because of injustice.”