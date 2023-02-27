Wearing ‘GREEN’, Saint Mary’s Catholic High School students marched around the Capitol on February 23rd joining the Arizona March for Life to pray for an end to abortion in Arizona. The Youth for Life Club executive board, the campus minister, Francisco Santana, and the school administration worked tirelessly to secure bus transportation and a logistics plan to make it a school wide event. The estimated number of students and staff in attendance was 431. The March was the highlight of the school’s two weeks of pro-life activities on campus including poster competitions, a pro-life chalk day, and movie screening of Unplanned. As a club, their mission is to help build awareness of the pro-life movement through inclusive activities. The Knights look forward to continuing their fight as the pro-life generation.

