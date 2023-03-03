PHOENIX — Over 700 people gathered March 2 to celebrate and raise funds for the John Paul II Resource Center for Theology of the Body and Culture. The center’s coordinator, Michael Villanueva, hosted the event, which was opened with comments and prayer from Bishop John Dolan. A rousing keynote address on the healing and transformative power of theology of the body was offered by Sister Bethany Madonna, SV. The originally scheduled keynote from Father Mike Schmitz was cancelled following the death of his mother earlier in the week. Please pray for the repose of the soul of Goodie Schmitz and the comfort of the whole Schmitz family.

