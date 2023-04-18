The Abortion Dialogue Academy (ADA) is offering multiple pro-life scholarships for Arzona State University students. Scholarship recipients can earn $3,000 per year, up to $12,000 total throughout their undergrad. Scholarship winners will receive an all-expenses paid week of training at ADA’s headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, where they will learn how to defend their pro-life view in college. The application deadline is May 31st, 2023.

Interested pro-life students can learn more about the scholarship and apply online at – www.abortiondialogueacademy.org/scholarship/.