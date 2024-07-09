Seton College Preparatory named Ian Rodgers as the school’s new head softball coach, replacing Arizona High School Hall of Famer Jerry Mullin, who retired in May. Rogers will begin his role for the Chandler, Ariz., based high school for the 2024-25 school year.

“We couldn’t be more happy to have Coach Rodgers as part of our program here at Seton Catholic,” Athletic Director Jim Shewbridge said. “He has been a part of building strong club programs here in the East Valley and, most importantly, is a man of integrity that plans on building upon the legacy that is Seton Catholic Softball.”

Rodgers comes to Seton Catholic with success as a head coach in the softball scene over the past several years, most recently with the Athletics Mercado 14U East Valley program. He hopes to build off of Coach Mullin’s foundations, continuing to bring success to the softball team both on and off the field.

Founded in 1954, Seton Catholic Preparatory, named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2017, is a faith-based, coeducational high school dedicated to academic excellence, leadership and loving service to others.