In an effort to increase communication and reach more people across the Diocese of Phoenix, Bishop John Dolan launched a first-ever monthly video series titled “A Seat at the Table” on Tuesday afternoon. The program was livestreamed from the Diocesan Pastoral Center’s downtown Phoenix studios on the diocese’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The new programming’s first episode, “Together in Peace,” included guests Gokhan Dorum of the Sema Foundation and Rabbi John Linder from Temple Solel, as they discussed promoting hope and peace in the Holy Land. Hosted by Joyce Coronel, the content is being presented by TCS.