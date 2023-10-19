Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes has announced the promotion of Harry Antram to the position of President and CEO of the Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes. For the past 16 years, Antram has been an integral part of fulfilling the mission of Catholic Cemeteries & Funeral Homes. He joined the Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes family in 2007 to help build the first diocesan-owned Catholic funeral home in the state of Arizona, Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home. Under former President and CEO Joseph W. Lange’s tenure, Antram served as the director of mission and care and most recently as vice president of funeral services.

Antram is a devout Catholic and actively serves in many Catholic organizations, including the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, East Valley Serra Club, and the Bill Folz Memorial Golf for Vocations Tournament. Antram and his wife of over 30 years, Carmen, have three adult children.

Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes operate six Catholic cemeteries and two Catholic funeral homes in Central and Northern Arizona. As a ministry of the Roman Catholic Church, they fulfill their mission, one of the Corporal Works of Mercy, to bury the dead.