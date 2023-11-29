PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The Franciscan Renewal Center recently received a generous grant from The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation to support the Mental Health Ministry Initiative for five years and Historic Rose Court renovations.

“We are very grateful for the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation and their longstanding support for our service to the community,” said Charles Brown, executive director of the Franciscan Renewal Center. “This grant will allow us to continue providing professional therapy for people in need. In the ministry’s 50-year history, no one has been turned away due to lack of funds. The improvements to Historic Rose Court will provide guests with the serene, comfortable environment they expect for their stay.”

The center’s Therapy, Support, and Counseling Ministry offers donation-based professional behavioral health therapy to help individuals, couples, and families cope with life’s challenges — such as relationship issues, stress, depression/anxiety, and personal growth. The ministry also provides associate-level licensees the opportunity to receive clinical supervision hours needed to complete their degree. Historic Rose Court renovations include refurbishing its 10 lodging rooms, landscaping, and roadways. Upon completion, all 86 lodging rooms on the 25-acre campus will have been remodeled.

About the Franciscan Renewal Center

The Franciscan Renewal Center was founded by the Order of Friars Minor in 1951 and works cooperatively with the Diocese of Phoenix. It is a place for spiritual growth, healing, and service to others that is open to everyone, regardless of faith. Activities include private and sponsored retreats, non-profit conferences, behavioral health therapy, joyful worship in Our Lady of the Angels Church, spiritual direction, faith formation, and volunteer social justice ministries.

For more information, visit thecasa.org