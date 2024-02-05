CHANDLER, Ariz. – Seton Catholic Preparatory hosted nine schools from the local area for its annual Unified Field Day event on Friday, February 2. The schools included Cactus Shadows High School, Casteel High School, Chandler High School, Dobson High School, Hamilton High School, Marcos de Niza High School, Mesquite High School, Mountain View High School, and Westwood High School. In a collaborative effort with Special Olympics Arizona, Seton hosted around 400 guests for an inclusive day of activities, food, music, and unity. What started off as a small weekend gathering has become a Friday, all-school event, with more and more guests attending every year.

Current Seton Catholic students and staff organized field games appropriate for guests with disabilities. Such games include ring toss, water balloon toss, soccer tricks, parachute, and the relay race. The event also had music, face painting, and food trucks.

This event marks Seton Catholic’s 8th annual Unified Field Day. Seton graduate from the class of 2017, Ms. Sarah Thompson, founded the Seton Buddies Club. “Starting Seton Buddies was an act of love for my sister Mia. Mia has Down Syndrome and has motivated me throughout many aspects of my life. I am proud of the work and the mission this club has carried out over the last several years. At its core, Seton Buddies was built on a foundation of love.” Thompson and sister Mia attended Unified Field Day as Seton’s special guests.

Seton Catholic faculty and Buddies Club Moderator, Mrs. Nicole Garcia shared, “Seton Buddies is an incredible club with a big responsibility. Twenty-two students spend the year planning this joyous event that brings our community together. Unified Field Day is important because it allows students to work hard for the sake of others’ enjoyment and to employ loving kindness for fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. I am immensely proud of Seton Buddies for their leadership. On a personal note, our daughter, Mariah, is a sweet 16-year-old with intellectual disabilities and attends our event as a guest. Unified Field Day is one of her favorite events of the year!”

“Our commitment to being pro-life calls us to celebrate the inherent dignity of all God’s children, which is displayed at our Unified Field Day. Our students spend countless hours organizing this event, and they look forward to welcoming our guests onto our campus,” says Seton’s principal, Mr. Victor Serna. The Catholic Schools Week theme for 2024, set by the National Catholic Education Association, is “Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community.” Serna continues, “Unified Field Day is an event that celebrates our Catholic faith community, and mission of developing courageous leaders and loving servants.”