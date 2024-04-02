Bookended with opening and closing Masses, St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix will be the site of an all-night eucharistic adoration event April 6-7.

Bishop John Dolan of the Diocese of Phoenix will kick off “The Road to Emmaus: A Eucharistic Encounter” with Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

Each subsequent hour will feature a unique theme. From praise and worship to Taize led by the Crosier Fathers to a trilingual holy hour for vocations, there’s a little something for everyone. Other themes include a holy hour for life; a holy hour for the impoverished led by the Holy Cross Fathers; a holy hour against racism led by the St. Josephine Bakhita community; and a Vietnamese holy hour.

Fr. Kurt Perera, director of the Office of Vocations for the diocese, will deliver an exhortation during the midnight hour.

The closing Mass for the event begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 7.

For more information call 602-354-2100.