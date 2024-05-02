Brophy College Preparatory recently honored 16 seniors from the Class of 2024 as spring Distinguished Students at a recent ceremony held at the school’s Harper Great Hall. Brophy’s Distinguished Students, also recognized in the fall, are selected by Brophy Prep faculty, coaching staff and counselors based not only on their exceptional academic and service achievements, but also for having grown to be model representatives of the enduring qualities of Brophy Prep’s Jesuit-educated graduate at graduation: intellectually competent, open to growth, loving, religious and committed to doing justice.

Principal Jim Bopp and Dean of Student Support Services Austin Pidgeon were on hand at the ceremony to present the awards to the following students:

• Zeid Arekat

• Brandon Byrne

• Nicolas Carter

• Nathaniel Chavez

• Connor Furey

• Sean Kennedy

• Shaan Keole

• Minh Luu

• Edison Martinez Estrada

• Joshua Nunez Sandoval

• Connor Oldani

• Luke Roe

• Leo Roth

• Jacob Schoenhals

• Juan Pablo Suarez Woolcott

• Luis Villalpando

While speaking to the award recipients during the ceremony, Bopp thanked the students for advancing Brophy’s mission through their God-given talents and offered, “While your awards as distinguished students are a defining moment of your time here at Brophy, don’t allow this to be the end. Your awards mark the beginning and are inspired by the words of St. Ignatius of Loyola, ‘Go forth and set the world on fire.’”

About Brophy College Preparatory

Brophy College Preparatory, a Jesuit, Catholic school for young men, was established in 1928 by Mrs. William Henry Brophy in honor of her late husband. Brophy Prep enrolls approximately 1,300 students in grades nine through 12 in addition to approximately 100 students who attend Loyola Academy, a tuition-free, on-campus middle school for underserved youth with academic promise. Brophy seeks to educate Men for Others who are intellectually competent, open to growth, religious, loving and committed to doing justice — qualities of the Jesuit-educated graduate at graduation. Brophy students work and compete AMDG — Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam — “For the greater glory of God.”

Photo: Brophy Prep Spring Distinguished Students