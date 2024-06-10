Over 30 people graduated from Kino Catechetical Institute, held at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix on June 4. The 33 graduates came from 23 different parishes in the Diocese of Phoenix and the class included three religious sisters.

“They are now better equipped to share their faith with their friends and family and support their parishes in whatever way the Holy Spirit is calling them to do,” said Luz Lobato, manager of Kino Catechetical Institute.

Established in 1972, Kino Catechetical Institute provides courses of study in catechetical formation intended to deepen each student’s knowledge of the faith, and love for Jesus. Kino helps Catholics grow in their understanding of Christ’s Church and prepares its graduates to effectively articulate and defend their faith. Kino Catechetical Institute is in charge of the catechist certification process for all those employed by diocesan institutions.

For more information, check out https://kinoinstitute.org/