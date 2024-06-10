Members of the Knights of Columbus from across Arizona gathered for their annual state convention last month in Tucson, Ariz. In addition to Mass celebrated by Bishop Emeritus Gerald Kicanas of the Diocese of Tucson and Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares of the Diocese of Phoenix, the 117th annual convention featured moments of prayer, community, and celebrating the accomplishments of attending Knights of Columbus Councils.

The following awards were some received at the convention:

• Council of the Year awarded to St. Elizabeth Seton Council 12144 from Sun City West.

• Family of the Year awarded to The Dr. Mark Heisler Family from Our Lady of Joy Council 11116 in Carefree.

• District Deputy of the Year awarded to Dan Kudulis, District Deputy 13.

• Grand Knight of the Year awarded to Mike Hastert of St. Anthony of Padua Council 9838 from Wickenburg.

• The Blessed Michael McGivney Award was awarded to Rev. Robert Neske of St. Andrew the Apostle parish in Sierra Vista and member of Bishop Salpointe Council 4584.

• The Knight of the Year was awarded to Former District Master Jim Maino from the Roy Champeau Council 8077 from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Tucson.

Founded by Fr. Michael J. McGivney in 1882, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic family fraternal service organization founded on the principals of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism. The Knights are made up of more than 2 million members worldwide, including the 19,000-plus in Arizona.