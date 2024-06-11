This summer, support us in our mission to Feed, Clothe, House and Heal! 100 Days of Summer is dedicated to meeting the heightened summer needs of our most vulnerable neighbors when extreme heat threatens lives, utility bills increase, and families have increased food costs with kids out of school.

With federal funding unavailable this summer, we need your support even more to make sure our neighbors in need stay safe during the extreme heat!

It’s people like you, near or far, who Shine by Sharing and help vulnerable Arizonans get through the season.

With your help this summer, St. Vincent de Paul will provide: