Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups who gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 11th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question in the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How are you part of God’s kingdom right now?

It’s such a temptation to get stuck in the past but Jesus wants to free us from that prison. And, He wants to free us from anxiety about the future, too.

This question about how we are part of God’s kingdom right now reminds us that we have a King and that by Baptism, we are sons and daughters of the King of Kings. We are heirs to a glorious Kingdom and we each have a role to play.

Today, right now, we’re called to live in a way that demonstrates the hope we have in Christ is real and true and that the Gospel has power in our life.

By God’s grace, we can live without fear and trust in our King. That implies repenting of our sins and accepting with humility the suffering that comes our way.

