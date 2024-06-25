Presented by one of the fastest growing Catholic Dioceses in the United States, and for the first time this millennium, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix will host the national Catholic Media Conference in June of 2025. The announcement was made this past Friday at this year’s conference in Atlanta. Themed, “Arise in the Desert,” the 2025 CMC will take place June 24-27, 2025, in downtown Phoenix.

The annual conference serves members of the Catholic Media Association, which is comprised of media professionals throughout North America. This includes journalists, communications experts, media and public relations professionals, advertising and marketing specialists, diocesan communications staff and others who come together for meetings, presentations and fellowship.

“We are thrilled to do our part to host the CMC in Arizona next summer,” said Brett Meister, who serves as the director of communications for the Diocese of Phoenix and was in attendance in Atlanta last week with his team. “It is a wonderful organization and is an annual setting for communications professionals from across the country to connect with their peers to learn, network, be inspired and meet new colleagues. Our communications team is excited to share our growth and transformation in the digital space with new, robust content and the avenues in which we connect with people wherever and whenever they are to evangelize.”

The 2025 CMC is exploring opportunities to include a special break-out session for communications staff from local parishes and creating a community service activity to help those in need. The diocese will be recruiting volunteers to assist with the event next summer.