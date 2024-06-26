For the second consecutive year, Bishop John Dolan appeared live on ABC-15 News with Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins to discuss the vital importance of the station’s annual water drive that supports the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

This annual water drive supports the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in providing more than 45,000 bottles every week to individuals and families in need.

Bishop John made a personal donation during the segment, on behalf of the Diocesan Pastoral Center, to Shannon Clancy, Chief Executive Officer of SVdP.

Join the impact and help bring water to those in need at ABC-15’s Water Drive at this link: https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/give/campaigns/abc15-water-drive