Notre Dame Preparatory named Brad Quinet the school’s new varsity boy’s basketball head coach on Tuesday. He will begin his role for the Scottsdale based high school for the 2024-25 season.

“Brad fully understands and supports the mission and values of NDP,” said NDP Athletic Director Mike Mahon. “By employing our core values of reverence, respect, and responsibility into his basketball teachings, he prepares student-athletes to be good men. His guidance creates and fosters an environment that promotes the vision of all stakeholders involved in the program.”

With more than 25 years of coaching experience, Quinet is known for developing premier basketball programs. He is already familiar with many of the school’s players – including his son, Bryce Quinet, who will be a senior this upcoming school year. Quinet most recently coached the AAU U17 Arizona Select team and served as the Under Armor National Team coach.

Founded in 2002, Notre Dame Preparatory is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school that has earned national recognition for the caliber of its academic, arts and athletic programs.