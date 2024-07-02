For the second consecutive year, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix received high honors from their employees, being named one of the “2024 Top Workplaces,” according to a special report in The Arizona Republic newspaper this past Sunday. The result of an employee survey given to over 5,300 organizations across Arizona, the Diocese of Phoenix ranked 22nd in the “Large Companies” category.

“This is as much a reflection of our culture across our parishes, schools, missions, seminary and pastoral center, as it is about the people with Christ being in the center,” said Bishop John Dolan, the fifth bishop in the 54-year history of the diocese. “We are honored to receive this accolade and I thank the people who are devoted to work for the common goal of the mission.”

This is the fourth year The Arizona Republic has partnered with Energage, an employee survey company based in Pennsylvania, to celebrate top-notch workplaces. Energage conducts an employee survey that covers 24 topics, including feedback about pay and benefits, direction, leadership, meaningfulness, and appreciation. Energage collects and compiles the data and scores companies based on the responses. The 2024 report recognizes 153 Arizona companies across three categories, including Large Companies, Medium Companies, and Small Companies.

One of the fasting growing Catholic Dioceses in the United States, expanding by over 500,000 people in the past 10-years alone, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix consists of 94 parishes, 23 missions, 29 elementary schools, seven high schools, three universities, and one seminary. Founded in 1969 and covering nearly 44,000 square miles, the Diocese of Phoenix has more than 2 million Catholics making this diverse, vibrant, and faith-filled diocese their home, offering Masses in over 12 languages.