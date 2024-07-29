NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings.

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 18th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Are you a person who needs daily assurance that God is with you? Are you able to trust in Christ who satisfies your every hunger?

I find that on the days I don’t make enough room for prayer, things don’t go as well as they could have.

It’s not that I doubt God is with me. It’s more that I need to lean on Him and seek Him in silence and in His Word. Starting the day with 10 minutes of lectio divina is a really great way to stay grounded in the Gospel and a relationship with God. You can find prayer apps that offer lectio divina, making it easy to adopt this practice.

But leaning on God daily and growing in a relationship with Him are also the wonderful fruit of Christ in Our Neighborhood. These small groups are a life-giving way for friends, family, neighbors and ministry partners to gather around the Word of God and deepen faith. The more we grow in faith, the less we worry that God might be forgetting about us. When you get right down to it, faith means trusting in God.

Be sure to join us for our Saturday, August 17, Morning of Reflection! This free, half-day retreat is an opportunity to meet other Christ in Our Neighborhood participants from around the Diocese of Phoenix. With an exciting array of speakers, this morning packed with inspiration, fun and a free gift. You can sign up to attend here: : Christ in Our Neighborhood Aug. 17 Retreat/Cristo en Nuestro Barrio retiro de 17 de agosto (jotform.com)

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION