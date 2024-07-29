On Sunday evening, Bishop John Dolan and Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares held a special Mass for eight seminarians and their families as they celebrated the biannual liturgy of the Institution of Lectors and Acolytes at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix.

Instituted Acolytes are trained and formed as assistants to the priest and deacon in their roles within the celebration of the Mass. They may purify the sacred vessels and are to assist with the distribution of Holy Communion when needed. Lectors are instituted to proclaim the readings from Sacred Scripture during Mass.

The lay ministries of lector and acolyte were established by Pope Paul VI in 1973 with the apostolic letter “Ministeria Quaedam.” All those who received Institution at this liturgy are in formation for the permanent diaconate, the last step toward the priesthood.

The Diocese of Phoenix is filled with gratitude for these men and their service to Christ and the Church.

Lectors:

Br. Paul (Neil Kenneth) Graupmann

Br. Lawrence (Caleb Stephen) Hogue

Max Joseph Rich

Michael Kenneth Salemi

Ryan Anthony Wiensch

Acolytes:

Br. Paul (Neil Kenneth) Graupmann

Jeffrey Donald Pooley

Simon John Ortiz

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS FROM SUNDAY’S MASS: