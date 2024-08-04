Back-to-back three pointers by Justin Sand and Sam Fowler broke up a tight game and propelled the Phoenix Sons to their fifth straight victory in the annual JPII Basketball Classic, as the seminarians defeated the priests 33-25 on Friday night at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix. The game featured a record crowd of over 1,500 energetic fans and a first-ever appearance by the Gorilla, the official mascot of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Tied 18-18 at the intermission, the seminarians held a slim 23-22 lead with just under eight minutes remaining in the contest before Sand and Fowler connected from long range to break open the hard fought battle. This marked the ninth year of the JPII Classic.

The game serves as a vital fundraiser for vocations within the Diocese of Phoenix. Fans were treated to testimonials from the seminarians during time-outs and an interview with Bishop John Dolan during halftime. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships support initiatives such as the expansion of the Nazareth Seminary, underlining the event’s dual role in promoting and nurturing future clergy.

