Tempe, Ariz.—The Catholic Community Foundation (CCF) held its annual Scholarship Awards ceremony on August 3 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tempe, Ariz. to celebrate the 2024 Catholic Community Foundation Scholarship Award recipients and give special thanks to the generous benefactors who awarded $476,000 to 40 students through memorial or living gifts.

The recipients included 20 students who received a Christian Service Awards Scholarship, 18 students who received a Catholic Community Foundation Scholarship and one post-secondary student who received the Ralph M. Knight Scholarship for engineering and science, and another the Angel Scholarship for social work, peace, and justice.

For over 40 years, the Catholic Community Foundation has provided scholarships to students for their Catholic education. Since 2014, $4.8 million has been awarded.

Established in 1983, the Catholic Community Foundation is a private 501(c)(3) not-for-profit financial institution whose mission is to build the future of the Faith by providing sustainable support for those who serve our community. The Foundation is also a separate canonical institution, so our donors can have peace of mind knowing their contributions are professionally invested following the USCCB compliant portfolio and are designated according to their wishes.