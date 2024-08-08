Phoenix, — Catholic Charities Community Services of Arizona is joining with the Catholic Charities network around the country to participate in We Are There, a national awareness campaign highlighting the life-giving services Catholic Charities agencies provide in their local communities.

“For over 90 years, Catholic Charities of Arizona has brought comfort, hope and relief to our neighbors, regardless of their faith,” said Paul Mulligan, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Arizona.

Catholic Charities of Arizona helps the community’s most vulnerable with solutions that permanently improve lives. The local organization provides vital support and resources in more than 20 different areas of service, including affordable housing, foster care and adoption, domestic violence, refugee resettlement, homeless services, veterans’ services, early education, sex trafficking and more.

In 2023, Catholic Charities of Arizona assisted more than 23,000 individuals, including approximately 1,000 homeless veterans, 1,000 children enrolled in Westside Head Start early education, 1,500 affordable housing residents, 400 domestic violence survivors, 350 refugees resettling in the Phoenix area and 9,000 immigrants on the legal path to U.S. citizenship.

The work that Catholic Charities of Arizona does throughout the Grand Canyon State is mirrored by services provided at Catholic Charities agencies around the country. There are 168 independent Catholic Charities agencies and 3,900 collective locations across the United States and its five territories. Collectively, the Catholic Charities network served more than 15 million people last year and provided more than 30 million meals to those in need. The dedicated, selfless staff of Catholic Charities agencies are aided in this work by the indispensable contributions of more than 215,000 volunteers nationwide. The services offered by each local Catholic Charities agency differ because they are tailored to the specific needs of the vulnerable members of their individual communities.

Catholic Charities USA, the national membership organization for Catholic Charities agencies, organized and launched the We Are There campaign. Over the coming months, the campaign will raise awareness for the work of Catholic Charities through a variety of national media outlets.

To learn more about the We Are There campaign, visit WeAreThere.US. To learn how to volunteer or make a gift supporting the work of Catholic Charities of Arizona, visit www.catholiccharitiesaz.org .

About Catholic Charities Community Services of Arizona:

Founded in 1933, Catholic Charities provides care for the vulnerable of all faiths in central and northern Arizona through programs in foster care, early education, affordable housing (Housing for Hope), veteran services, refugee resettlement and homeless outreach. Learn more by visiting www.catholiccharitiesaz.org. Social connections include www.facebook.com/CatholicCharitiesAZ and X.com/CCArizona.