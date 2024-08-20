The second annual “Catholic Night” at Chase Field is set for Friday, September 27, as the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres at 6:40 p.m.

The Diocese of Phoenix invites the community to join in this special event, that blends community spirit with America’s favorite pastime.

Tickets are available now and include a co-branded D-backs – Catholic Night baseball cap. Additionally, $5 from every ticket sold through the official link will benefit Catholic School Support 365, supporting families in need within the diocese’s Catholic schools.

“Catholic School Support 365 is the Diocese of Phoenix fund to support Catholic schools and families who desire a Catholic education for their children but may need financial assistance due to emergency situations including times of medical emergencies, lost work or when there is a death of a parent or sibling in the family,” said Domonic Salce, the superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Phoenix. “Through the Catholic School Support 365 fund, and with generous participation and donations, students are given the opportunity to grow as missionary disciples.”

Education is and will always be a major priority for the Diocese of Phoenix, with 29 Catholic elementary schools, six stand-alone preschools and seven Catholic high schools, serving more than 15,000 students.

Reflecting on last year’s inaugural Catholic Night, it was clear that the event struck a chord with the local Catholic community. Held on September 29, 2023, the Diamondbacks hosted the Houston Astros in a memorable game filled with camaraderie and celebration. The event was marked by a touching pregame tribute to Sisters Raphael Quinn and Joan Fitzgerald, both of whom have made significant contributions to Catholic education. Sister Raphael, who retired after more than 50 years at Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral School, and Sister Joan, who was honored by Pope Francis for her 60 years of service, were celebrated for their dedication and impact.

The evening also featured Seton Catholic Preparatory’s standout athlete, Brooke Zuluaga, who had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Bishop John Dolan and Salce presented the Sisters with personalized D-backs jerseys in a heartfelt on-field ceremony.

Bishop Dolan expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “Catholic Night at Chase Field is a wonderful opportunity for the faithful to come together in unity and celebrate our common faith outside of Sunday worship. Last year we had over 3,000 people in attendance, and we had a great time. We’d love to have you out there with us this year.”

He added with a smile, “I think the D-backs are pretty excited to have us back, too. After we debuted Catholic Night last year, the team went on a hot streak and made it all the way to the World Series. I’m excited to see how far they’ll go this year.”

The evening will feature an on-field pregame recognition, highlighting the diocese’s involvement and adding a special touch to the night’s festivities.

There are more than 2 million Catholics living throughout the 44,000 square miles that make up the Diocese of Phoenix with representation from multiple cultures including: Hispanic, Filipino, Native American, Vietnamese and African communities.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix for our Diamondbacks Catholic Night on Friday, September 27,” said Garrett King, manager of event development for the Diamondbacks. “Last year was our first-ever event, and Bishop Dolan and his team were not only incredible to work with but really made the night special for our Catholic communities and parishes. We are looking forward to another fantastic evening of fellowship here at the ballpark.”

Tickets are available at discounted rates through the official link, below. Don’t miss this chance to support Catholic School Support 365 while enjoying a great game and community event. To receive the special baseball cap and contribute to Catholic School Support 365, you must purchase tickets through this link.

For tickets and more information, https://fevoenterprise.com/event/Catholicdiocese2024