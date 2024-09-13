On Friday, Bishop John Dolan joined leaders, donors, volunteers and residents for the official opening of De Paul Manor and Rosalie’s Place, St. Vincent de Paul’s new transitional housing communities in Phoenix.

“These two residential programs stand as a shining example of the care and the concern that our community has for those who struggle in securing permanent housing” said Shirley Smalley, executive board president at St. Vincent de Paul.

The communities offer 171 resident rooms. Rosalie’s Place houses 71 individuals, people who are actively seeking employment, and De Paul Manor serving those who are more than 50 years old or have a disability.

“It’s a temporary home, but it is a home where they are building community… having a place to be supported while they work to find their permanent place,” said Julia Matthies, associate chief program officer.

“This model has a 96-percent housing retention rate, which means that people not only find housing, but that once they’re in, they stay in for years,” she added.

Shannon Clancy, CEO of St. Vincent de Paul, thanked donors, volunteers, partners and addressed residence in attendance with tears in her eyes. “We are all here because of you. St. Vincent de Paul has a wide network and a very large family. So, thank you for giving us that privilege of being part of your family.”

Before blessing both spaces, Bishop Dolan reflected on the communities. “In these homes, their homes, they are not just places to lay your head, but places to live. They’re places to abide.”