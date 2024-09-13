70 years is a long time.

Since its humble beginnings in 1954, Seton Catholic Preparatory (SCP) in Chandler, Ariz., has been dedicated to providing students with a strong Catholic, high-achieving education, serving the many communities of the East Valley and beyond.

And it is a mission that the institution continues today as it celebrates its 70th anniversary of opening on Friday, known as Seton Catholic Prep Day in the City of Chandler.

“The vision for Seton includes a relentless pursuit of our mission to provide a Catholic faith community of courageous leaders, loving servants, and determined learners who strive for academic excellence,” Principal Victor Serna said. “The vision also includes a focus on the long-term sustainability and vitality of our school by beautifying our campus and providing the facilities to match the first-class Catholic education offered.”

Seton Catholic began as a Parish school under the leadership of Fr. Joseph Patterson in 1954, serving the farming and migrant communities of Chandler at the original location near downtown.

The institution has continued to grow and evolve ever since then, moving to its new location in 1983 after a fire tragically burned down the original location and growing its enrollment to its current level of around 550 students today, all while keeping the mission that Fr. Joseph Patterson founded Seton Catholic alive and well, weaving it into all aspects of campus life.

SCP has served countless students and multiple generations of families over the years, leading to a tight-knit and vibrant community that is engaged and involved in all aspects of the school.

Seton Catholic aims for more growth, having already recently invested in renovations to its main campus buildings from 2021-2023, a remodeling of its front entrance in 2024 and the beginnings of an Event Center project that will help the campus host numerous school and community events that is scheduled to be completed in the near future, as it continues to improve its campus to match the first-rate Catholic education it provides.

“Seton looks different today than it did seventy years ago,” Serna said. “And rightfully so. Just as prior generations answered the call to build a better Seton for the future, now is our time to act and do the same.”

But the mission will always remain the focus of Seton Catholic Prep and from the first 70 years to the next 70 years, it will always provide a Catholic faith community of courageous leaders, loving servants, and determined learners who strive for academic excellence.

It will also heed the call of its founder, Fr. Patterson, to “Love All, Serve All.”