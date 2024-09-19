More than 170 priests from all over the Diocese of Phoenix gathered in Flagstaff this week for four days of prayer, fellowship and formation during the annual 2024 Priest Convocation titled “Ite Ad Joseph,” St. Joseph Model for Priests.

The four-day gathering provides the opportunity for priests to learn together, share experiences, be renewed in prayer and come back to their parish communities more equipped. Morning and evening prayer, Eucharistic adoration, Mass, communal meals and small groups are all part of the agenda.

“The convocation is truly a highlight for us priests,” said Fr. John Muir, vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Phoenix. “It’s like a combination of a family reunion, halftime locker room meeting and spiritual retreat.”

Elizabeth Lev, a renowned art historian and college professor based in Rome, Italy, who specializes in the collection of art housed in the Vatican Museums and has authored numerous books, presented the history of art depicting St. Joseph.

“Our presenter really helped us to focus on Saint Joseph in the history of art as well as in the life of the Church,” Fr. Muir added. “I think it made us want to serve the Church after the great and humble example of Saint Joseph serving Mary and Jesus.”