Out of tragedy comes hope. When one member of the student body at Seton Catholic Preparatory in Chandler, Ariz., died by suicide on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were moved to action.

The Hope Squad – a peer support suicide prevention program – inaugurated this year in response to the mounting mental health challenges faced by teens.

“There were definitely students coming to counseling with suicidal ideation, either because they were already struggling, or it triggered them,” said Co-Director of Counseling, Leah Kochis, adviser to the Hope Squad.

Students nominate members, who are trusted peers that learn how to listen without prejudice and are introduced to a curriculum of classes designed to help them recognize a struggling student.

For an hour twice a month, squad members meet and learn skills to recognize signs and risks of suicide by listening, asking pertinent questions and looking for anyone who appears isolated or alone.

The program focuses on outreach to increase feelings of belonging, but they are not trained to be counselors.

“We know kids will go to each other first before an adult,” Kochis said. “We are teaching them to be good human beings and care for one another and share God’s love by paying attention to others.”

Squad members learn the importance – and how to share the benefits – of feeling connected, managing stress, creating a safe school environment and expressing genuine concern.

It’s allowing their feelings to have a voice.

“A lot of times kids will throw out a comment. Following up and asking them questions is crucial, and to persuade them to go to a trusted adult, teacher, counselor or parent,” she added. “I can’t tell you how many students heard things in conversations and then told me. We were able to get these kids help so they didn’t continue to struggle.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated in March 2022 suicide was the second leading cause of death in Arizona from ages 10-34. Overall, it’s the 10th leading cause of death in Arizona.

“I saw a significant increase in mental health struggles with our students after COVID,” Kochis said. “I’ve been a counselor at Seton for 17 years, and students have struggled more with mental health in the past four years than I’ve ever seen.”

Senior Lucas Long Garcia, one of the program’s 20 members, said the lockdown was tough on himself and his friends.

“It was certainly a struggle not being able to see the friends you got to see almost daily,” he said. “I was especially bummed about the upcoming baseball season getting canceled. [I had been practicing all year].”

Kochis and her Seton colleague, literature teacher Katie Price, traveled to Utah for training where a principal in that state founded Hope Squad in 2004 to help address student suicides.

It was when Kochis viewed the documentary, “My Ascension,” that she knew it was time to act. The movie highlights the journey of Emma Benoit, who, in 2017, was a popular high school cheerleader who tried to take her own life but was paralyzed by her attempt.

The Seton student body had the opportunity to meet Benoit via Zoom for Hope Week earlier this month for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The week on campus highlighted the value of every student by doing little things around campus. The squad has used sticky notes to cover lunch tables with positive and uplifting messages, as well as having students express hope on posters around campus.

Through community, outreach and education, Seton is stripping away the stigma, shame and guilt of mental illness. Sophomore Claire Kochis said the squad classes helped her learn how to reach out with love and compassion.

“I wanted to be involved because I think mental health is something that is often overlooked and needs to be focused on more,” she said. “I want to help people understand that it is OK to talk about mental health, and that it is OK not to be OK, and that there is always help. I think Hope Squad gets us one step closer to making our peers feel loved.”

Members can be identified when they wear their bright yellow Hope Squad shirts. And it’s not just the color that captures attention, but the message on the back: “Dear person behind me, the world is a better place with you in it.”

Sophomore Avery Zils said members identified several risk factors on campus, with include family problems, mental illness, platonic and romantic breakups and bad grades.

“Hope is a powerful feeling that inspires us to believe in brighter outcomes and see beyond our difficulties,” she said. “In today’s society, I believe that teens are most stressed out by their uncertain futures and academic/athletic pressure.”

Zils said countering suicide is our Catholic faith – believing “life is the most precious thing on earth.”

“It brings me so much joy to think about how fortunate I am to be alive,” she added. “Through Hope Squad, I have the opportunity to share this feeling with others.”

In addition to launching the Hope Squad program, Seton has partnered with other nonprofit prevention and intervention organizations such as Teen Lifeline and Kid in the Corner.

Kid in the Corner was also launched due to a death by suicide. Students take a penny pledge to reach out to the “kid in the corner,” take care of their own mental health and let others know they are safe and caring to talk with.

Hope Squad made pins out of the pennies for students to put on their school lanyards, and on the back of every student’s identification is the number to Teen Lifeline.

Junior Nick Zadel said social support and connection are key factors in preventing death by suicide.

“Developing a strong relationship … that is not forced is crucial, not only to their recovery, but also confidence and social skills to make more friends in the future,” he said.

Personally touched by the weight of losing family members, Bishop John Dolan formed the Office of Mental Health Ministry in 2022 when a third sibling died by suicide. Mary Permoda, director, said programs like Hope Squad cover the bishop’s three areas of focus: education, accompaniment and advocacy.

“God gave us community; we are here to help and love each other and support one another,” adviser Kochis said. “No matter how hard it is, there is hope out there. You can get help, and you can feel better. It’s OK to ask for help.”