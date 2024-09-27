By Cassy Beltran, courtesy of Holy Spirit Newman Center

Earlier this month, a bus full of 53 students, two religious sisters and a priest headed to the Grand Canyon for Mass and a holy hour, praising the Lord with the breathtaking backdrop of one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

This was Holy Spirit Newman Center’s second trip to the Canyon, which has come to serve as a rite of passage of sorts for freshman students, visiting the marvel that their college, Grand Canyon University (GCU) in Phoenix, is named after. The first trip was inspired by an eagerness to visit the Grand Canyon and to immerse new students into the community. The Newman Center team decided to turn it into a meaningful, shared experience centered on God.

“This trip is far beyond going to the Grand Canyon,” said Sr. Clare Marie, SCTJM, Holy Spirit Newman Center’s director of evangelization. “It is a day set apart to be with the Lord, in His creation and in the Blessed Sacrament. It’s an opportunity to discover the gift of being a family and walking together in faith during such formative years.”

The bus was filled with a mix of new and returning students, and everyone had a chance to share their experiences, make friends and get a true sense of the family-like culture of the Newman Center.

The group landed at Mather Point Amphitheater, a spacious area that offered an incredible view of God’s majesty in both the real presence of the Eucharist and the awe-inspiring sight of the Canyon.

Fr. David Loeffler, pastor of Holy Spirit Newman Center, reflected in his homily on the multifaceted power of God. He spoke of God’s creative power, evident in the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, a natural wonder that stands as a testament to His majesty. He contrasted this with the humility of the Eucharist, where the same omnipotent God chooses to come in such a humble, simple form. Finally, he reflected on the Cross – an instrument of violence and humiliation transformed through Christ into a symbol of triumph and power. What once represented defeat now stands as a testament to victory.

The homily was impactful and open even to the visiting audience that joined during the Mass. At least 50-70 visitors from around the world, who were at the Grand Canyon that day, stopped and took notice. Some stood at a distance, watching the young adults in silent curiosity. Others were drawn in closer, joining the group by kneeling, making the sign of the cross or sitting quietly for a time. A few lingered for a moment, removing their hats in respect, before moving on.

Each group of onlookers seemed to sense that something sacred was taking place.

For the students, it was also an extraordinary moment, as they realized how rare it is to witness something so deeply spiritual in such a public setting. Many older visitors, in particular, were stunned to see so many young people actively and passionately engaging in their faith.

Gianna Guerrero, a GCU senior, was particularly struck during the Holy Hour by the juxtaposition of the Eucharist, the most humble yet profound presence of God, with the vast, imposing and truly incredible backdrop of the Grand Canyon.

She reflected, “God was showing us His power while still choosing to be present with us and walk humbly with us.” Even days after the event, the experience remained hard for some to fully grasp, leaving a lasting sense of wonder.

On the bus ride back, many students expressed the belief that they had been given this experience for a specific purpose, emphasizing that their youth serves as a powerful witness to their faith, especially in such a majestic setting as the Grand Canyon and that they must carry on their renewed faith “down the mountain”. Another recurring theme was the realization that, while the grandeur and magnificence of the Canyon were impactful, it was the experience of being with Christ during the Mass and in the Eucharist that was truly breathtaking. This impactful moment with God far surpassed the natural beauty surrounding the students, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

For freshman Joshua Langel, the trip was overwhelming in the best way.

“You’re having Mass with the Grand Canyon behind it, and wow, how did this even happen?” Langel reflected. He shared how much the fraternity with other men at the Newman Center inspired him. Seeing their example has moved him to practice his faith more fully. While praying the rosary and chaplet on the bus ride home, he had time to process the experience, saying his “faith meter” was at an all-time high. Langel also mentioned how coming to the Newman Center for Mass and Newman Nights has been helping him tremendously, and how the “welcoming and fun” community keeps him excited and on fire for his faith.

The momentum from this trip was already evident, as the following Newman Night, a weekly gathering of students for a meal, a talk, praise and worship and small groups, saw a wonderful turnout of around 120 to 130 attendees, including all of those from the trip and several new faces. Group leaders are excited to witness how many more young souls will join throughout the year and how God will continue to transform those who are answering His call.