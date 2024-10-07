NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Is the kingdom of God 1) a place or 2) a relationship for you?

In this passage from the Gospel of Mark, a young man asks Jesus what he must do to inherit eternal life. As the Christ in Our Neighborhood commentary points out, the man doesn’t ask what he needs to do to be in relationship with God — he just wants to know how he can inherit. That is why he cannot leave his wealth behind to follow Jesus.

We have to be willing to leave all things to share in the divine-human marriage relationship God proposes to us. God is inviting us to live in His Kingdom as sons and daughters, sharing in His life and love.

Watch the video of the weekly podcast segment featuring Christ in Our Neighborhood with Bishop Dolan: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqpY5M5YFBqodKF-oWTSmlphYKfG4MwM1

To sign up for our weekly Christ in Our Neighborhood newsletter that has everything you need for your next meeting, visit: https://phoenixdiocese.flocknote.com/CION