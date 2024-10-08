Adults in the Diocese of Phoenix looking to learn more about the faith, now have more options with a promising new agreement between Loyola University New Orleans’ Institute for Ministry (LIM) and the Diocese of Phoenix.

Tracey Lamont, director of LIM, is a professor of religious education and young adult ministry. She visited the Phoenix Diocese recently to discuss the program with diocesan leaders.

The program developed, Lamont said, as a response to Vatican II.

“So many of our universities in Catholic higher ed that are doing ministry and theology programs came out as a response to the call of the laity to be ministers,” Lamont said. “LIM took that and ran with it and formed lay ministry leaders across the country.”

LIM is unlike other university programs in that it pairs cohorts of adult learners with trained facilitators to examine topics like practical theology, the Trinity and Scripture.

“What’s super cool about it is there’s no sage on a stage. There’s no one talking at you from some podium,” Lamont said.

Instead, all the resources for the courses are curated and students reflect on them together during a process that takes a minimum of two years.

“You are sharing what you believe you have gotten from this curriculum, what’s inspired you, how it relates to your ministry and your life of faith, and you bring all that into discussion with your classmates,” Lamont said.

It’s not the first time the Diocese of Phoenix has worked with LIM. Years ago, LIM was sending out VHS tapes via snail mail to cohorts that met in person monthly. Today, with the advent of virtual platforms like Zoom, the process has been digitized and improved.

‘Transformational’

Mary Permoda, director of the Office of Mental Health Ministry, facilitated three LIM cohorts years ago when parishes in the Diocese of Phoenix made use of the program. She also has a master’s degree in theology from the University of San Francisco.

“What I can say about LIM is it’s probably the best adult formation I’ve ever experienced,” Permoda said. She lauded the program’s emphasis on adult learning principles and theological reflection.

Participants take their lived experience and overlay it with the theology they’re learning in order to live out their faith in daily life, Permoda said. After years of growing in faith together, LIM students become a family of sorts. They also grow in understanding of others’ viewpoints.

“The very first course helps us recognize that we all come to the table from different places,” Permoda said.

“And when you’re going to journey with a group of people for three years and you’re talking about theological issues, that could be a hot button. You want it to be an environment of growth and acceptance and respect instead of just ‘I don’t believe what you’re saying. That doesn’t resonate with me.’”

Debbie DiCarlo, director of the Office of Mission Advancement for the Diocese of Phoenix, was in a LIM cohort led by Permoda years ago. At the time, DiCarlo was on staff at St. Paul Parish in Phoenix. The cohort consisted of about a dozen people, and they worked together over the course of three years. DiCarlo earned a Master’s of Pastoral Studies and focused on Catholic Social Teaching.

“It was just transformational — it was a very, very strong approach because it integrated everything from relationship-building among the cohort to then really strong pedagogy in terms of our Church documents, but then also unpacking those and reflecting on those so that they came out of a lived experience.”

The first course LIM students take is Introduction to Practical Theology. The course is designed to teach a “method of practical reflection and help students not just understand theology, but how to do theology,” Lamont said.

Deborah Westerfield, director of campus ministry at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, earned a master’s degree from LIM in 2008.

“The program really gave me the tools for my ministry,” Westerfield said. “It gave me a great foundation in theology.”

Westerfield, who is also a spiritual director, said her LIM studies are still bearing fruit today.

“I’ve used it in basically every arena of my ministry, from pastoral counseling to planning retreats to teaching religion to teaching faith formation to adults.”

Fresh opportunities

Diane Saunders, director of the Office of Evangelization, Discipleship and Spirituality for the Diocese of Phoenix, said she was excited about the new opportunities for adult faith formation in the diocese.

“Partnering the LIM program with the ongoing catechetical formation programs of the Kino Catechetical Institute, Franciscan at Home and the Institute of Catholic Theology at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish expands the depth and breadth for adult learning opportunities within the Diocese of Phoenix,” Saunders said.

“Learning supports the laity in growing their prophetic role inherent within one’s baptismal call. As a diocesan office, we hope to foster excitement and support for parishes in deepening adult Catholics’ identity as disciples of Jesus thus growing strength by becoming communities led by the light of learning.”

Francisco Castillo, a professor of pastoral studies with LIM, visited the Diocese of Phoenix recently to talk about the program with diocesan leaders and was interviewed for a segment on local Spanish radio. Castillo said LIM also has cohorts for Spanish-speakers.

He noted that LIM’s Spanish-language component will help form the growing number of Hispanics in the Church. LIM is geared toward those who are already in pastoral ministry but it’s also for those who seek to deepen their faith.

“They are growing spiritually and they are creating community at the same time,” Castillo said.

Fellowships through the Haciendo Caminos program are available, Castillo said, for students interested in serving the Hispanic community.

“We still could take two or three students if they apply to our program and then apply for the fellowship and are accepted and approved by the Haciendo Caminos Steering Committee,” Castillo said. Fellowships would cover the cost of tuition with additional funds to cover other academic needs.

LIM plans to begin the first cohorts in both English and Spanish in January of 2025, with hopes that prospective students will submit their applications before the upcoming holidays.

Information: Extension Overview | College of Nursing and Health (loyno.edu) and click on Loyola Institute for Ministry from the drop-down menu. For information about the program in Spanish: Un Certificado en Teología y Ministerio | College of Nursing and Health (loyno.edu).

