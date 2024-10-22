NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How do you see the promise of God’s Kingdom being fulfilled in our world today?

Jesus announced the Kingdom of God through words but also through the many healings He performed, as with the blind Bartimaeus this Gospel selection from Mark.

The prophetic message of Jeremiah was finally being fulfilled by one who is even greater than King David. Jesus, whom Bartimaeus calls the Son of David, is transforming lives through miracles: healings, deliverance from demons and feeding the 5,000 by multiplying loaves and fish.Miracles are still happening today, and indeed the Church recognizes them every time a saint is canonized.

God’s Kingdom is not a political kingdom or a physical kingdom. Instead, it involves the transformation of hearts and minds. The Kingdom of God is among us every time we repent and turn back to God and every time we choose to forgive those who have hurt us. The Kingdom of God is among us as parents, teachers, religious and catechists labor to form and develop faith in children and adults.

The Kingdom of God is among us every time we move past God as simply an intellectual notion or remote being and live as disciples with generous hearts, eager to do God’s will.

