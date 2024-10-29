More than 4,000 devout Catholics congregated in the Phoenix Convention Center on Sunday to pray the rosary in celebration of Arizona’s 49th Annual Rosary Celebration, a state-wide event with gatherings in multiple cities. This year’s event brought honor to Mary under her title Our Lady Queen of Peace.

“There is no greater advocate for peace than our Lady, Queen of Peace,” Bishop John Dolan stated in his opening message to the congregation.

Just before his remarks, a procession of around 500 people, including altar servers, members of the Knights of Columbus, prayer groups and faith formation groups from a multitude of parishes throughout the Diocese of Phoenix streamed in and took their seats. The groups represented a vast array of cultures and ethnic groups, including those that showcased their uniquely colorful and decorative garments and expressed their Catholic identity through traditional dance.

Bishop John went on to bless the rosaries of each participant in the crowd as they raised their beads up toward the altar, preparing each individual in their minds and hearts before praying the rosary.

Next, guest speaker Fr. Zachary of the Mother of God, reminded us, “we need the whole world to get on their knees to pray, fast, do penance and make reparation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and that will bring us the graces we need.”

The Blessed Sacrament – Jesus’ body, blood, soul and divinity truly present – was processed to the altar for the commencement of the rosary. Thousands of Catholic voices united in prayer, giving respect and love to Mary, Queen of Peace and asking for hope and peace in the 2025 Jubilee year.

The rosary celebration was concluded by adoring the Blessed Sacrament and receiving benediction. Before and after the program, there were exhibits for participants to visit as well as opportunities for confession and fellowship. This year’s celebration was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, with assistance from the Diocese of Phoenix, Diocese of Tucson, Legion of Mary and other Catholic organizations.