Bishop John Dolan celebrated a special Mass at St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Chapel in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, honoring Sr. Margaret McBride, RSM, who is retiring after 37 years of serving the hospital. Sr. McBride, who had three separate stints at the hospital, began her career at St. Joseph’s as a nurse in 1972 after earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of San Francisco.

.

She served most recently as Vice President of Mission Integration, a role she held since 2000. Sr. McBride is the last Sister of Mercy to work for the hospital that was founded in 1895 by the Sisters of Mercy. The current facility opened in July of 1953 and has thrived at this same location for over a half century. Tuesday’s Mass was followed by a reception and luncheon.