NOTE: Christ in Our Neighborhood is a parish-based program consisting of small groups that gather in the home weekly to discuss and pray through the upcoming Sunday Mass readings. Find out more at Christ in Our Neighborhood – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix (dphx.org)

This coming Sunday, we celebrate the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time. The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: Is Heaven something you long for or something you live for?

Floating on clouds, strumming harps, dancing on moonbeams — the way Heaven is sometimes portrayed in popular culture isn’t all that enticing. For most of us, that kind of existence isn’t something that appeals to us.

But when we realize that in Heaven, the deepest longings of our heart will be satisfied, it’s a different thing altogether. Knowing that in Heaven there will be no more sorrow, no more suffering and endless joy in God’s presence seems very desirable indeed.

And, the good news is that the Kingdom of God can begin right here and right now when we choose to love God with all our hearts and delight in His presence and tender love for us.

What about you? Do you long for Heaven or are you living for Heaven? Sit down with friends, family and neighbors this week to talk about life in Heaven with God.

