Acanthus Development announced on Friday that it has reached an agreement on five ground leases to build and manage senior housing communities on parish campuses throughout the Diocese of Phoenix. St. Benedict Catholic Church in Ahwatukee, a southern suburb of Phoenix, is slated to be the first of five planned locations for senior housing in the diocese, with construction anticipated to begin in April of 2025.

These senior living communities will incorporate independent and assisted living, as well as memory care, directly on parish grounds. The development program is particularly designed to further the goals, mission, and values of the local Catholic Church. Acanthus Senior Living says that communities will offer residents compassionate care and encourage a sense of belonging and connection with the community.

“This is a historic moment for us. I am excited to have a senior living facility in our parish community that will give us the opportunity to evangelize all generations from early childhood, in our St. John Bosco school, to the seniors who will be living in the facility,” said Fr. James Aboyi of St. Benedict’s Parish.

“While the senior housing facilities will function independently of the parishes, they will benefit the churches. By offering housing and associated medical care for older members, the facilities enable residents to live next door to their parish,” said Bart Shea, CEO of Acanthus Development.

The average size of each senior community is expected to be 150 rooms. Plans are also underway for senior living housing on the campuses of St. Clare of Assisi in Surprise, St. Raphael Catholic Church in Glendale, and St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Cave Creek.

Although located on Catholic parish grounds, each senior housing community will be available and open to people of all faiths. The need for senior housing is at an all-time high and will increase each year as the baby boomers enter the age group.

“I commend and am deeply grateful for people of goodwill coming together to roll up their sleeves and find creative ways to uphold the dignity of our brothers and sisters, and live out the Gospel mission to bring Jesus Christ to every heart and home – and now in a special way, those of all faiths who are in an assisted living situation can foster a sense of home so close to the heart of parish life,” said Bishop John Dolan, the fifth bishop in the 54-year-history of the Diocese of Phoenix.

“Our parish is thrilled to be one of the five initial parishes in the Diocese of Phoenix to work with Acanthus Senior Living,” said Fr. Thaddeus McGuire of St. Clare Parish in Surprise, Ariz. “In addition to there being tremendous enthusiasm amongst our senior parishioners about the prospect of living in the planned senior living center, there is also great enthusiasm amongst those still in the workplace who are excited about the opportunity to work in an environment where they would be free to live and share their Catholic faith while serving and journeying with those in residence.”

He added, “Our parish’s ability to minister to and to be blessed by those disciples in their golden years, will facilitate innumerable intersections of faith wherein we will be able to build each other up in the One Body of Christ as we journey together to the gift of eternal life.”

“One of the things I love most about this Senior Living project is the ministry the Church can do,” said Fr. Chad King of St. Gabriel the Archangel. “As people age and draw closer to death, they naturally think about their relationship with God and others. This can be a life-changing moment for them – not only does this project help Catholics stay more connected to their faith and sacraments, but it also might help someone come to know or choose faith for the first time.”

For additional information, please check out the website: acanthusseniorliving.com