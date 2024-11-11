Catholic Bishops of Arizona Statement on Election Results and Upcoming Year of Hope

We, the Catholic Bishops of Arizona, wish to congratulate those recently elected officials who have been chosen by the people for public office. We also wish to thank all those who served as candidates. Public service is a noble calling and at the very heart of our democracy and citizenship. With the conclusion of the recent elections, it is important to remember that we must always put our faith in God before all else and maintain a spirit of hope. While harmful Arizona ballot propositions relating to abortion and immigration were unfortunately approved by voters this November, we need to be steadfast in our commitment to life and remain confident in God’s love.

It is in this light that the Catholic Bishops of Arizona would like to focus on the Jubilee Year of Hope that Pope Francis has proclaimed for 2025. Specifically, Pope Francis has proclaimed “10 Hopes” that we encourage the faithful to consider during this time: hope for peace over division, hope for enthusiasm for life and readiness to share it, hope for the openness to life and responsible parenthood, hope for prisoners through restorative justice, hope for the sick and those dedicated to their care, hope for youth and young adults, hope for migrants and refugees, hope for the elderly, hope for the poor and the hungry and hope for greater Christian unity.

The Jubilee Year of Hope carries several opportunities for a plenary indulgence, beginning with visiting the holy doors in Rome. Additionally, each of our dioceses will be announcing more information soon about opportunities to participate locally in the Jubilee Year.

We encourage participation in these unique opportunities for much needed grace and pray that we never lose hope!

Most Rev. John P. Dolan

Bishop of Phoenix

Most Rev. Edward J. Weisenburger

Bishop of Tucson

Most Rev. James S. Wall

Bishop of Gallup

Most Rev. Eduardo Nevares

Auxiliary Bishop of Phoenix

Declaración de los Obispos de la Conferencia Católica de Arizona sobre los resultados de las elecciones y el Año de Esperanza que se aproxima

Los Obispos de la Conferencia Católica de Arizona, queremos felicitar a aquellos funcionarios recientemente electos que han sido elegidos por el pueblo para ocupar un cargo público. También les queremos dar las gracias a los que fueron candidatos. El servicio público es una noble vocación y está en el mismo corazón de nuestra democracia y ciudadanía. Con la conclusión de las elecciones recientes, es importante recordar que siempre debemos poner nuestra fe en Dios antes que todo y mantener un espíritu de esperanza. Mientras que proposiciones dañinas en las boletas electorales relacionadas con al aborto e inmigración desafortunadamente fueron aprobadas por los votantes este noviembre, necesitamos mantenernos firmes en nuestro compromiso a la vida y mantenernos confiados en el amor de Dios.

Considerando esto, los Obispos Católicos de Arizona, nos gustaría enfocarnos en el Año Jubilar de la Esperanza que el Papa Francisco ha proclamado para 2025. Específicamente, el Papa Francisco ha proclamado “10 Esperanzas” que animamos a los fieles a considerar durante este tiempo: esperanza por la paz sobre la división, esperanza por el entusiasmo por la vida y disposición para compartirla, esperanza por apertura a la vida y paternidad responsable, esperanza por los prisioneros a través de la justicia restaurativa, esperanza por los enfermos y quienes cuidan de ellos, esperanza por los jóvenes y jóvenes adultos, esperanza por inmigrantes, migrantes y refugiados, esperanza por los ancianos, esperanza por los pobres y los hambrientos, esperanza por una mayor unidad cristiana.

Durante el Año jubilar, los fieles tendrán múltiples oportunidades para recibir una indulgencia plenaria, empezando por visitar las puertas santas en Roma. Adicionalmente, cada una de nuestras diócesis pronto anunciará más información acerca de las oportunidades para participar localmente en el Año Jubilar.

¡Les animamos a participar en estas oportunidades únicas para obtener las gracias necesarias y oramos para que nunca perdamos la esperanza!

Reverendísimo John P. Dolan

Obispo de Phoenix

Reverendísimo Edward J. Weisenburger

Obispo de Tucson

Reverendísimo James S. Wall

Obispo de Gallup

Reverendísimo Eduardo Nevares

Obispo Auxiliar de Phoenix