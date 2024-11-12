Before a standing room only crowd on Saturday morning, 14 men were ordained to the permanent deaconate at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Scottsdale, Ariz. This was the largest cohort of deacons in recent years for the Diocese of Phoenix.

Leading up to the day of ordination and lifelong call of service, candidates went through a rigorous formation program, including five years of study along with the two-year Kino Catechetical Institue program as part of their discernment.

These men will hold a crucial role of support in the diocese as ordained deacons.

“As deacons, we assist bishops and priests, distribute Holy Communion, proclaim the Gospel, preside over funerals, bless marriages and dedicate ourselves to charity,” said Deacon Andy Lambros, who was ordained to the permanent deaconate in 2020.

“I often compare the life of a deacon to my days as a football lineman. While quarterbacks and running backs get the spotlight and score the points, they can’t succeed without the linemen—the behind-the-scenes champions who do the hard, unseen work to move the team forward.

“Similarly, deacons quietly serve behind the scenes, ensuring the Church’s mission progresses,” continued Lambros. “True success comes from everyone working together, each fulfilling their role.”

Five of the new deacons speak Spanish as a first language, while the others have improved their Spanish enough to serve at Mass, baptisms and funeral rites.

Please keep our new deacons and their wives in your prayers:

John Bering – St. Henry Parish

Jason Bourne – St. Thomas Aquinas Parish

David Bramer – St. Joan of Arc Parish

Fernando Camou – Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Glendale

Gerard Glab – St. Joseph Mission

Sergio Hermosillo – St. Mary Parish, Chandler

Jason Kelly – St. Francis Xavier Parish

Salvador Madrís – Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Glendale

Matthew Murphy – St. Thomas the Apostle Parish

Mike Quinlivan – St. Andrew Parish

Antonio Reynoso – St. John Vianney Parish

Doug Small – Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral

Robert Solis – St. John Vianney Parish

John Thornton – St. Mary Magdalene Parish

Do you feel a stirring in your heart that God might be calling you to the Permanent Diaconate? Contact the Diaconate Office at 602-254-2012