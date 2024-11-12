Catechesis of the Good Shepherd helps children develop relationship with God

Gabriella, nearly 3 years old, sits quietly working in a corner of what’s known as the atrium. The learning environment features child-sized furniture and tiny liturgical items fashioned after the sacred vessels used in the Mass.

Welcome to Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGS) for toddlers. Eighteen families at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Scottsdale bring their little ones each week to the Precious Pearl Atrium for two hours of reverent work.

Yes, work. These children are not playing church — they’re discovering the mysteries of God through a series of activities carefully designed to build upon the sacred relationship they already share with their Creator.

Pamela Contu-Owen, director of CGS at the parish, explains what Gabriella is doing.

“Right now, she’s taking out the Incarnation and Annunciation sets. She’s gathering the Mass articles and baptism articles. It seems like she’s creating a procession.”

No one interrupts Gabriella or tells her what to do next. Her mom, Lizette Kandas, observes quietly. Parents stay with their children during the two-hour session.

From nursing mothers to clingy toddlers who aren’t quite ready to let go of mom’s hands and a baby who lies contentedly in what’s known as the nest, the atrium welcomes God’s smallest children into a sacred space of discovery.

Mary Mirrione, national director of CGS, has all the materials ready for the children to bake bread. A small boy named Peter mixes dough as Mirrione stands nearby.

“It’s all set for them,” Mirrione said. “They each have their own placemat and fork, and they set their own table.” Once the bread is baked, the children will share a meal — not a snack. The language is quite intentional.

“And when evening came, Jesus came with His disciples and said, ‘Eagerly I have awaited to share this meal with you,’” Mirrione tells the children for a session during Lent. “And they have immediate joy because they know Him and they’re happy they’ve been invited to the meal.”

Contu-Owen has been involved with CGS for 36 years. The CGS national offices are based at OLPH Scottsdale, so she has a close working relationship with Mirrione. The toddler atrium at OLPH opened six years ago, thanks to financial contributions from parishioners, the parish men’s club and the National Association of CGS.

In late 2022, the Lilly Endowment awarded a $1 million grant through its national Christian Parenting and Caregiving Initiative to Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, USA, to strengthen the work being done in infant toddler atria across the country. A supplemental grant of $250,000 was awarded in June of 2023.

Kandas said she’s grateful for Contu-Owen and Mirrione’s efforts to create the toddler atrium, especially the garden area.

“We’ve had the most fruitful harvest despite the droughts and the rain, and I really think it’s a place that invites the Holy Spirit,” Kandas said.

“The toddler atrium is really organic and very natural,” Contu-Owen said. “The moms are here, so there’s no separation.” Some of the moms and babies sit and talk quietly in an area near the entrance to the atrium.

“If the child doesn’t want to leave, they just work there, and when they’re ready, they come into the environment,” Contu-Owen said.

Just outside the door, there’s a walled garden that includes raised beds where the children grow their own vegetables.

“They plant all the seeds, then we eat from the garden,” Mirrione said. “We made pizza with some of our herbs.” Tomatoes and cilantro the children grew were used when the children made salsa.

Zoe Morrison said her daughter Rosie was growing in her relationship with God thanks to the atrium. Her older daughter also took part in the toddler atrium previously.

“It’s a good introduction, because you don’t always know where to start,” Morrison said. “They talk about Jesus and bring it home and we can continue the conversation.”

Tara Patterson’s son Peter, 2-and-a-half years old, participates alongside his younger brother, Gabriel, who at 13 months is too young for the program but still likes to be there. Peter is her fourth child to go through the program.

“It’s just a calm environment. They can independently explore different works,” Patterson said. “They grow and blossom at their own pace.”

When they’re a bit older, the children will progress to the other atria at the parish. Contu-Owen said the CGS program goes through age 12.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is the only parish in the Phoenix Diocese with a toddler atrium and so some of the families travel from Glendale, Mesa and elsewhere. Across the U.S., Canada and Australia, atria for toddlers are spreading. Mirrione said 500 people have been trained as catechists who work specifically with God’s smallest friends.

For more information, visit cgsusa.org and olphaz.org