This coming Sunday, we celebrate the Solemnity of Christ the King.

The question the Christ in Our Neighborhood reflection asks us is: How do you see yourself as a co-heir in our heavenly Kingdom?

Jesus Christ, King and Ruler of the Universe — the thought that we are co-heirs with Him because of His mercy and His sacrifice is simply amazing. Through our baptism, we become children of God and partakers in the divine nature. And as St. Paul tells us in Romans 8, since we are God’s children, we are His heirs if we suffer with Him so as to be glorified.

The heir is the one who inherits everything, and in our case, that means the redemption and eternal life Christ won for us through His death on the Cross. What a glorious inheritance it is!