Xavier College Preparatory, a Phoenix-based girls’ Catholic high school from the Diocese of Phoenix, captured both the girls Class 6A state volleyball championship and the Division 1 girls’ golf state title this month.

The No. 1 seed, Xavier Prep avenged their lone regular season loss on November 16th at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, defeating Corona del Sol High School in four sets, 25-16, 25-16, 17-25, 27-25 to win the Class 6A championship. Sophomore Tessa Larkin led Xavier with 22 kills while Elle McCreery and Vivian Hickman combined for 26 kills. Entering the match ranked 15th nationally by MaxPreps, Xavier’s only AIA regular season loss was on Oct. 29 at Corona del Sol, 3-1. This marks Xavier Prep’s 14th state volleyball title.

Held at Aguila Golf Course in Phoenix on November 4-5, the Gators captured their 39th state golf title by shooting a two-day team score of 594 and topping Casteel High School from Queen Creek, Ariz., by eight strokes (602). Xavier was led by sophomore Alexis Lamadrid, who finished seven under with rounds of 68-69, defeating Casteel’s Jordin Cowing by one stroke in individual play (68-70). Xavier’s first state title came in 1980.

In boys prep action, Brophy College Preparatory captured the Division 1 golf state championship on November 6-7 at Aguila Golf Course in convincing fashion behind Dylan Boenning’s two-day score of 135 (69, 66). The Broncos finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up Perry High School, 568 to 589 in team scoring. Notre Dame Preparatory High School won the Division 2 boys golf championship, also held at Aguila Golf Course on October 30-31, as Landon Ashcraft shot a sizzling 134 (67, 67) to lead the Saints to the state title.