The first-ever breakfast fundraiser for the Nazareth Seminary was a roaring success, raising $1.2 million dollars thanks to a matching grant from The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation. Held on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Scottsdale, Ariz., the brunch included a live auction, music, tours and guest speakers.

The attendees had the opportunity to tour the OLPH House — one of four seminarian formation homes in the diocese, hear remarks from Bishop John Dolan and seminarian Michael Mansour, and listen to more than 20 seminarians singing Salve Regina. The Diocese of Phoenix currently has a record 50 seminarians preparing for the priesthood. Monies raised will support all needs of the Nazareth Seminary, including tuition, room and board, retreats and missions, transportation and facility upkeep.

Established in October 2023 by Bishop Dolan, the Nazareth Seminary is fully local and is based on a home-style model, the first of its kind in the 54-year history of the Diocese of Phoenix. Nazareth Seminary is comprised of four formation homes: Nazareth House – formation years, located near St. Gregory Parish in Phoenix, opened in 2019; Our Lady of Perpetual Help (OLPH) House – spirituality year on campus of OLPH in Scottsdale, opened in August ‘23; St. Mary’s House – philosophy years at former friary at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix, opened Oct. 1, ‘24; and St. Joseph’s House – theology years, expected to open in fall of 2026.

Next year’s seminary breakfast has been set for Sunday, November 16, 2025, at St. Mary’s House in downtown Phoenix. In addition to the matching grant from The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, additional sponsors contributed to the highly succful event, including House Table Sponsors: Russell and Lori Scaramella ​and Jeff and Sharon Stevens​, Seminary Table Sponsors: Paul and Claudia Critchfield, John Harney, and Bob and Sissie Shank, Discipleship Table Sponsors: Catholic Community Foundation, Dignity Health, John and Melissa Fees, Michael and Sheila Geddes, John and Kathleen Graham, Husch Blackwell, Mary College at ASU, and Patrick and Palmer Nackard, and Auction Supporters: Common Ground Culinary, Russell and Lori Scaramella and Frank Ybarra.